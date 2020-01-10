Left Menu
BJP leader accuses Mamata Banerjee of turning West Bengal into "terrorist state"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Rahul Sinha on Thursday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of turning the state into a hub for terrorists.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha talking to reporters in Bardhaman, West Bengal on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Rahul Sinha on Thursday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of turning the state into a 'hub for terrorists'. "Mamata Banerjee is turning West Bengal into a terrorist state. That is why the people of the state gave her 18 slaps on her face. They will give the last slap in the year 2021 and she will go away," Sinha told reporters at an event here.

The BJP had secured 18 seats in the 2019 general elections in West Bengal, where assembly elections are set to be held in the year 2021. "Do you have any idea how many party workers are in jail and in hospitals? Our party workers were also assaulted before the event in front of the police," Sinha said.

"There is violence across the state. The more they do these things, the further away from the people they will go. Banerjee has completely failed on issues like education, etc. This is why she is diverting the attention of the people with protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens," he added. Sinha was participating in a public meeting at Burdwan Town Hall Ground here as part of the BJP's reach out campaign to inform people about the provisions of the Citizenship law, which is facing major oppositions and protests across the country. (ANI)

