PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 10

- Barnier sticks to firm line on Brexit talks https://on.ft.com/2FBK5De - Carney says BoE could commit to 'lower for longer' rates strategy https://on.ft.com/2tO6TNi

- Clamour grows for rail overhaul as Northern nears end of line https://on.ft.com/2QEeO95 Overview

- European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that the EU will not agree to a trade deal with Britain unless it aligns itself with the bloc's restrictions on matters including state aid and regulatory standards. - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that the bank could delay any increase in interest rate, until inflation is well above target to boost the British economy.

- UK's Transport secretary Grant Shapps said that Arriva's Northern franchise was close to running out of money, resulting in it being able to continue only for a number of months.

