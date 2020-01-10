Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo dies at the age of 76

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 12:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 12:07 IST
Former MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo dies at the age of 76

Odisha's Gajapati dynasty king and former parliamentarian Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo died on Friday morning at a hospital here, following prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 76. Deo is survived by daughter Kalyani Gajapati, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly election on a BJD ticket from Paralakhemundi constituency.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the Paralakhemundi king's demise was a "great loss" for the state. Official sources said the former MP would be cremated later in the day with full state honours, and forest and environment minister Bikram Keshari Arukha would attend the funeral on behalf of the chief minister.

Puri King Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, who is a nephew of Deo, hailed him as a "man who had made valuable contributions towards Odisha's progress and development". The Paralakhemundi king had long been suffering from heart-related ailments.

Born on March 6, 1943, Deo had represented the Berhampur parliamentary constituency for two terms as a Congress member. He switched over to the BJP in 1998 and joined the ruling BJD a decade later, in 2009. The Odisha government had in 2017 announced that it would bear all expenses of his treatment..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Historic judgement, this time court did not come under any pressure: Azad on SC's J-K ruling

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the government had tried to mislead the people and this time the apex court did not come under any pressure. In a significant ruling, the...

3 more complaints received by Delhi Police in connection with JNU violence

Three more complaints have been received by Delhi Police related to violence that took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Universitys campus on January 5, taking a number of total complaints to 14. Three more complaints received related to the J...

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Before the Hong Kong protests began in June, Chris Ngai spent most of his free time playing World of Warcraft and finding new cocktail recipes. Now the bespectacled 24-year-old junior engineer is launching a trade union.His aim is to ramp u...

3 JNU professors move Delhi HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage and evidence relating to Jan 5 violence at JNU campus.

3 JNU professors move Delhi HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage and evidence relating to Jan 5 violence at JNU campus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020