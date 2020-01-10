Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: BJP opposes Cong govt's move to allow more liquor shops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:22 IST
MP: BJP opposes Cong govt's move to allow more liquor shops

The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Friday opposed a move by the Congress-led state government to allow opening of 'sub -liquor shops' and claimed it would create problems for the public, women in particular. The notification on sub liquor shops in rural and urban areas was issued on Thursday night, with government officials claiming the move was aimed at increasing revenue for the state hit by a cash crunch.

As per the order, existing liquor shop owners, after paying licence fee, can open a sub-shop five kilometres away in urban areas and 10 kilometres away in rural areas. Former Chief Minister and BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday wrote a letter to CM Kamal Nath claiming the move was a "New Year gift to the liquor mafia in the state".

"With this decision, some 2000-2500 rpt 2500 new liquor shops will get opened in MP, which ultimately will result in rise in crime, especially against women," Chouhan wrote. Chouhan, in his letter, claimed it would lead to addiction among youth.

"I strongly oppose this anti-people decision and appeal to you on behalf of nearly 7.5 crore people of MP to take it back in public interest," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Three die as Turkish fishing boat hits Russian tanker

Istanbul, Jan 10 AFP Three people died after a Turkish fishing boat and a Russian-flagged tanker collided on Friday off Istanbuls northern coast, local media reported. The Turkish boat sank after the collision at around 0330 GMT, the coastg...

Three die as Turkish fishing boat hits Russian tanker

Istanbul, Jan 10 AFP Three people died after a Turkish fishing boat and a Russian-flagged tanker collided on Friday off Istanbuls northern coast, local media reported. The Turkish boat sank after the collision at around 0330 GMT, the coastg...

Olympics-Games must connect with gamers to keep Olympics relevant - Bach

The International Olympic Committee has to connect with hundreds of millions of gamers worldwide if the Olympic body is to remain relevant with the younger generation, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Friday.The IOC has been working on dev...

Siemens to decide by Monday on controversial Australian coal mine project

Engineering giant Siemens will decide by Monday on its involvement in the development of a controversial Austrian coal mine being built by Indias Adani, CEO Joe Kaeser said on Friday. Speaking after meeting climate activist Luisa Neubauer i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020