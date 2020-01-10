Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Cong sour over allotment of local body heads posts by DMK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:32 IST
TN Cong sour over allotment of local body heads posts by DMK

In signs of discord in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, ally Congress on Friday said it has not been alloted fair number of posts of local bodies chiefs by the lead partner and this went against "coalition dharma". The rare public display of displeasure by the state Congress against the DMK came a day ahead of the indirect elections to the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of rural local bodies in 27 districts.

The Congress said the party faced the rural local body polls, held in two phases last month, without any agreement right from the start "but there was no cooperation at the district level." "Of the 27 district panchayat chief posts, not even one, not even that of a vice president has been given to us so far. We regret to inform this is against coalition dharma," TNCC President K S Alagiri and Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy said in a joint statement.

Same was the case with panchayat union posts where the party has been allotted just two of the 303 posts, they added. They alleged the "Congress has been denied opportunity" in seats that where even recommended by the DMK leadership apparently to the local level functionaries.

In a close contest in polls to rural civic bodies in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu held on December 27 and 30, the opposition DMK and its allies edged out the ruling AIADMK combine to the second spot. The indirect election to the posts of heads of the local bodies are set to be held on Saturday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Centre, state to set up biotechnology park, incubation centre in Rajasthan

A biotechnology park and incubation centre will be set up in Rajasthan for which a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between the Centre and state government, Union Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Renu Swaroop said on Friday...

Punjab gangster gets 12 yrs imprisonment in 2015 case

A court here has sentenced a gangster to 12 years of imprisonment in a 2015 case of drugs, arms and ammunition Additional Session Judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa awarded the sentence to gangster Jagdip Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a resident o...

Ukrainian president, Pompeo discuss crash probe

Kiev, Jan 10 AP Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed the investigation of the plane crash that killed 176 people in Iran this week. A US statement says Pompeo offered the Ukrainian lead...

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, the actor continues to inspire millennials with his characters and looks

From being called as the greek god for his exceptional looks to the varied characters that showed his versatility on the silver screen, Hrithik Roshan has wowed and entertained the Millenials by taking challenging roles ever since he made h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020