Left Menu
Development News Edition

No more 'teary eyes' from Trudeau: Iranian-Canadians demand action on crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 01:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 00:42 IST
No more 'teary eyes' from Trudeau: Iranian-Canadians demand action on crash
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Friends and families of some of the 63 Canadians killed in a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take a tougher stance after Ottawa accused Iran of having downed the plane, albeit probably by mistake. But while Trudeau faces pressure at home to respond strongly, his options are few. Iran has said it will allow Canadian, U.S. and other international officials to participate in the investigation into Wednesday's crash.

Trudeau said on Thursday that the airliner was likely brought down by an Iranian missile, a view echoed by the United States and Britain. Iran denied that the airliner had been hit by a missile, and asked Canada to supply proof. The prime minister "completely misses the point" when he does not condemn the Iranian government, said Ali Ashtari, 39, a data scientist from Toronto who lost a friend in the crash.

Ashtari said Canada should designate the entire Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on them. "This is the minimum that we want from the government," Ashtari said at a vigil in Toronto. "Otherwise it's just giving speech with teary eyes, it gives nothing."

Trudeau said that Ottawa had demanded Canadian access to Iran to provide consular services, identify victims and participate in the crash investigation. Shooting down the plane may have been unintentional, he said, adding that he was "standing with" mourners. The crash, which killed all 176 people on board, occurred as Iran was on alert for possible reprisals after it launched missiles to attack U.S. troops in Iraq.

"We would just urge him (Trudeau) to use all his power to find out what really happened and hold the responsible accountable," Amir Arsalani, who lost his sister Evin Arsalani, her husband Hiva Molani and their one-year-old daughter Kurdia Molani in the crash, told Reuters. Canada broke off diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012, and trade is already limited by sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program. The government lists the Revolutionary Guards' overseas arm, the Quds Force, as a terrorist group and has imposed sanctions on senior individuals and specific entities connected to the broader organization.

This means Trudeau has few ways to punish Iran in the short term. "This cannot go without consequence," said Edmonton engineering student Ali Azimi, 21, whose professor was killed. "If it is determined and proven that this was related to a missile launch, we need to make the government of Iran pay."

Trudeau was asked this week whether the United States should be held at least partially responsible for the crash, given that tensions in the region ignited after a U.S. drone killed Qassem Soleimani, the former leader of the Quds Force. "It is too soon to be drawing conclusions or assigning blame or responsibility in whatever proportions," he told reporters.

Asked whether he supported the U.S. government assertion that killing Soleimani prevented an imminent attack, he replied: "The Americans made a decision based on their threat assessment." Relations between Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump are formal at best, with Trudeau last month caught on camera joking about the U.S. president, and Trump calling him "two-faced".

There was no benefit to the government "to make a big public statement" about the United States, further souring relations, said Stephanie Carvin, a former national security analyst and international relations professor at Carleton University in Ottawa. "Canadians, however, are increasingly concerned that we are collateral damage in several campaigns by the United States in achieving its political objectives without any consultations whatsoever," she said. "(This) is probably top of mind and that is not good for our long-term relationship."

Canadian government officials including the prime minister's office were not immediately available for comment. Iran said on Friday it wanted to download black box recordings itself, and that a probe into the crash could take up to two years. "I don't know how much justice we can expect," said Mana Yeganeh, 28, a student at York University in Toronto who knew several people killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Boeing supplier Spirit to lay off more than 20% of workforce in Kansas - memo

Boeing Cos biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, plans to lay off more than 20 of the workforce at its Wichita-Kansas base as it grapples with halted production and uncertainty over when 737 MAX jets will return to service, acc...

US tried to take out another Iranian leader, but failed

Washington, Jan 11 AP The US military tried, but failed, to take out another senior Iranian commander on the same day that an American airstrike killed the Revolutionary Guards top general, US officials said Friday. The officials said a mil...

U.S. Southern Plains could be hit by baseball-sized hail, hurricane gusts

Baseball-sized hail, hurricane-force wind gusts, and tornadoes could hit portions of the U.S. Southern Plains on Friday evening into early Saturday, forecasters said. The fast-moving storm is causing local officials in Texas, Oklahoma, Arka...

U.S. targeted Iranian official in Yemen in failed strike

The United States carried out a secret operation in Yemen that targeted, but failed to kill, an Iranian military official last week, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.The strike was carried out on the same day that the United States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020