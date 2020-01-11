US Domestic News Roundup: White House plans to speed big projects permits; Democrats keep Biden and Sanders on top and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

White House unveils plan to speed big projects permits

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled a plan to speed permitting for major infrastructure projects like oil pipelines, road expansions, and bridges, one of the biggest deregulatory actions of the president's tenure. The plan, released by the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), would help the administration advance big energy and infrastructure projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline or roads, bridges and federal buildings that President Donald Trump and industry groups complained have been hampered by red tape.

Looking for a winner, Democrats keep Biden and Sanders on top: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders remain the top candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination as potential voters appear increasingly interested in picking a winner this year instead of someone who shares their interests, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday. The national public opinion poll found that Biden has a slight advantage among registered Democrats, though Sanders has the most support when independents are factored in. While each state sets its own rules for picking the party's nominee, two of the early primary states - New Hampshire and South Carolina - allow independents to participate.

U.S. regulator seeks to fine Boeing $5.4 million for defective parts on 737 MAX planes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it was seeking to fine Boeing Co $5.4 million, alleging it failed to prevent the installation of defective parts on 737 MAX airplanes. The FAA alleged Boeing "failed to adequately oversee its suppliers to ensure they complied with the company's quality assurance system, ... Boeing knowingly submitted aircraft for final FAA airworthiness certification after determining that the parts could not be used due to a failed strength test."

U.S. House votes to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander. As voting continued, the tally was 224-194, largely along party lines, reflecting the deep divide in Congress between Democrats, who accused Trump of acting recklessly and voted for the resolution, and Trump's fellow Republicans, who strongly back the president.

As Virginia governor vows new gun control push, capitol braces for protests

Backed by Virginia's first Democratic-controlled legislature in over 20 years, Governor Ralph Northam vowed this week to push through new gun-control laws, angering gun-rights advocates who plan to respond with a rally of thousands of armed citizens. It is unclear how many people will attend the Jan. 20 rally in Richmond. State police are already making security plans, aiming to avoid a repeat of the chaos seen in Charlottesville in 2017, when a march by white nationalists erupted in violence that led to the death of a counter-protester.

Idaho avalanche survivor says he prepared himself to die

When snow covered the breathing hole Bill Fuzak made after being buried in an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort, the 62-year-old said he felt a surprising sense of calm and prepared to die. "I had already relegated myself to the inevitable as I knew the air would not last long," said Fuzak in a post on a public Facebook page for ski enthusiasts.

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees under Trump order

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the federal resettlement program. The decision is a major blow to the program since Texas is the largest recipient of refugees in the country.

Bernie Sanders leads in closely watched Iowa poll

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders leads in the latest poll of Iowa voters released on Friday and conducted by the state's largest newspaper, one of the most-watched surveys in the state, which holds the first presidential primary contest next month. Sanders received 20% in the poll, which was released by The Des Moines Register and conducted by Selzer & Co, an Iowa polling firm.

U.S. Southern Plains could be hit by baseball-sized hail, hurricane gusts

Baseball-sized hail, hurricane-force wind gusts, and tornadoes could hit portions of the U.S. Southern Plains on Friday evening into early Saturday, forecasters said. The fast-moving storm is causing local officials in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana to raise the alarm with residents, including advising them to securely tie down items in their yards to prevent them from becoming flying projectiles.

Majority of Americans favor wealth tax on very rich: Reuters/Ipsos poll

The idea of imposing a wealth tax on the richest Americans has elicited sharply divergent views across a spectrum of politicians, with President Donald Trump branding it socialist and progressive Democratic presidential contenders Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders prominently endorsing it. But it may have broad public support, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that found nearly two-thirds of respondents agree that the very rich should pay more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.