BJP to reach out to every citizen in Delhi to 'expose' AAP govt

The BJP will reach out to every citizen of Delhi as part of its campaign to "expose the fake promises" made by the AAP government ahead of the assembly elections, its working president J P Nadda said on Saturday. At an organisational meeting, Nadda said party workers will expose the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi.

"We will reach out to every citizen of Delhi to expose the fake promises, failures and scams of the AAP government," Nadda tweeted later. The senior BJP leader had already told party workers to conduct door-to-door campaigns to "expose the lies" of the AAP government.

Delhi needs development not advertisement, he had said at a similar meeting on Friday. Voting for the 70 seat-Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the counting of votes will be done on February 11.

