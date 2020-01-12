US calls on Iran to apologize for arresting UK ambassador
The United States called Saturday on Iran to apologize for detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, reportedly during protests against the regime.
"This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notorious history of violating. We call on the regime to formally apologize to the UK for violating his rights and to respect the rights of all diplomats," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Iran
- British
- Tehran
- Morgan Ortagus
- State Department
