Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt not game changer, but name changer: CPI(M), TMC hits

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 21:27 IST
Modi govt not game changer, but name changer: CPI(M), TMC hits

The CPI(M) and the TMC criticised the Centre for its decision to rename the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Sunday, contending that the rechristening will have no material impact on the port's performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the 150th anniversary programme of the Kolkata Port Trust, announced that it will be renamed after the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder.

"When Modi came to power, we thought the government will be a game changer. Now, we see that the government is a name changer," CPI(M) leader and former MP Mohd Salim said. "Ideally, the navigability of the Haldia Dock Complex (part of KoPT) should have been increased by improving its draft," Salim told reporters here.

He said that the BJP leaders are misleading the people with various interpretations of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee in a series of tweets said he has no objection over renaming the Kolkata port after Syama Prasad Mookherjee, but the name change would hardly bring any relief or benefit to the lives of common people in Bengal.

"Bengal has no differences with PM Modi renaming the Kolkata Port after one of the Stalwart legends of Bengal as a part of his Govt's renaming spree. Sadly, the name change brings very little relief or benefit to the lives of common people in #Bengal," he said in a tweet. "If the Honble PM could have announced any Port Development and/or Waterways Development initiatives which created further jobs & investments, it would have been the perfect gift to the youth of Bengal on Swami Vivekananda's birthday which we celebrate as National Youth (Day)," he said.

PTI DC PNT SOM SOM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Box Office: '1917' Defeats 'Star Wars' With $36.5 Million Weekend

Sam Mendes 1917 marched to box office victory, earning a solid 36.5 million from 3,434 theaters in its first weekend of wide release.Universal and DreamWorks World War I drama also defeated Disneys Star Wars Rise of Skywalker, the final cha...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic leads Serbia to ATP Cup gloryNovak Djokovic inspired Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney after defeating his long-term Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in ...

Iran Guards say missiles did not aim to kill US troops

Tehran, Jan 12 AFP Irans Revolutionary Guards said Sunday it did not aim to kill US troops when it fired a wave of missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces.Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not importa...

Russian-led air strikes suspended in Idlib after ceasefire - residents

Russia and its allies halted air strikes in Syrias Idlib region on Sunday as a ceasefire agreed with Turkey came into force, residents, rebels and respondents said, although few were optimistic the truce would hold. Hundreds of thousands of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020