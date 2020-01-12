Left Menu
Will work towards revoking citizenships given under CAA if voted to power: Cong

  PTI
  Guwahati
  Updated: 12-01-2020 22:17 IST
  Created: 12-01-2020 22:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Sunday said it will work towards revoking citizenships given under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if it is voted to power in 2021 assembly polls in Assam. Addressing a press conference here, state Congress chief Ripun Bora said the party does not accept the Act despite its notification and announced a series of fresh agitations across the state.

"If we are voted to power in Assam in 2021 Assembly elections, we will pressurize the Centre to revoke all the citizenships that will be granted through this law in coming days," he added. Bora, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said the BJP-led central government does not respect the judiciary, which has made "strong apprehensions" about the law, as well as has no value for the public sentiment.

"Our movement will continue till the CAA is repealed. Our first phase of padyatra was completed yesterday in Dhubri.

The second phase will begin on January 20 at Sarupathar in Golaghat district and will end at Gohpur in Biswanath on January 29," he informed. The third phase will be held from February 13 to 21 from Behali in Sonitpur to Barpeta district, Bora said.

The fourth and fifth phases will take place in the hill districts and Barak valley, the dates of which will be announced later, he added. On December 21, the Congress started its 800-km long 'padyatra' from Sadiya to Dhubri, where it concluded on Saturday.

Peaceful protests continued against the contentious law at various places in the state on Sunday.

