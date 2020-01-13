BJP says it has nothing to do with book comparing Modi with Shivaji

The BJP on Monday distanced itself from a book, which has drawn flak from the opposition for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, saying the party has nothing do with its publication and it represents the author's personal opinion. BJP media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh told reporters that the book's author Jay Bhagwan Goyal, who is a saffron party member, has also expressed his willingness to withdraw those parts of the book which a section of society has found objectionable.

Goyal told PTI that he was willing to revise those parts of the book to which opposition leaders have objected. "I only wanted to tell readers as to how Modi like Shivaji has worked to take everyone along and also been successful in doing what many considered impossible. If it has hurt sentiments of some people, I am willing to revise those parts of the book," he said.

The book, titled 'Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi', has drawn fire from opposition parties in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut demanded that it be banned and asked the warrior king's descendants to clarify their stand over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.