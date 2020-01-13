Left Menu
Iranians protest for third day after plane disaster - social media

Iranian protesters gathered for a third day on Monday in the capital amid public anger over the military's admission that it had shot down a civilian airliner last week, videos from inside Iran posted on social media showed. It was not immediately possible to authenticate the video.

"They killed our elites and replaced them with clerics," scores of protesters chanted at a Tehran university after the downing of the plane carrying 176 people, some them Iranian students. There were no survivors. Video also showed dozens of police in riot gear in another area of Tehran.

