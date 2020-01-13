Left Menu
Independent candidate Parvaiz Qadri elected as Srinagar's deputy mayor

Parvaiz Qadri, an Independent candidate, was elected as the deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation on Monday, defeating the BJP's Arif Raja. Qadri got 33 votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate secured 24 votes. Congress nominee Nakul bagged seven votes, while four votes were rejected, officials said.

The election for the post of deputy mayor was necessitated after Sheikh Imran was removed from the position in December following a no-confidence motion against him. BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma congratulated Qadri on his victory and also thanked the non-BJP corporators who voted for the saffron party's candidate.

"We had only four corporators when the elections were held in 2018. Now we have 11 members and 13 others gave unconditional support during the election for deputy mayor," he said.

