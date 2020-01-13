Book row: NCP youth wing workers protest in Latur

Workers of the Nationalist Congress Party's youth wing on Monday staged a demonstration in Latur in Maharashtra against the book written by a BJP leader comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Raising anti-BJP slogans, the activists demanded "strong action" against Jay Bhagwan Goyal, the author of the book--"Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi".

"The author has insulted the great king and hurt all 'Shiv Bhakts' by comparing Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," they said. They demanded that the book be banned..

