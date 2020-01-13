Left Menu
Unity among opposition important in anti-CAA protests: Amartya Sen

Economist and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen on Monday urged opposition to stay united on the issue of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 23:28 IST
Economist and Nobel Laureate Amartyaa Sena speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Economist and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen on Monday urged opposition to stay united on the issue of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "In any kind of protest, the opposition unity is important as it makes it easier for everyone. Unity is important if the protests are happening for the right reasons," Sen told reporters here at the Rabindra Sadan.

"Whatever is necessary needs to be done but if unity is not there, then still we have to move on," he added. Earlier last week, Sen had said that the Supreme Court should turn down the CAA upon being questioned on the anti-CAA protests being held by students at many places across the country.

"The student community has a great many issues to think about. But the CAA in my judgment should really be turned down by the Supreme Court on the grounds of being unconstitutional. You cannot have certain types of fundamental rights of human beings, in this case, connected with citizenship, be related with religious differences rather than the things that really matter such as where you were born, and what the citizenship laws require you to do," Sen said. He further argued for a better process of granting citizenship under which mistreated communities barring none would be able to apply and get Indian citizenship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

