Left Menu
Development News Edition

Book row:Cong hits back at Udayanraje, dubs him 'Ajanata Raja'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 16:37 IST
Book row:Cong hits back at Udayanraje, dubs him 'Ajanata Raja'

Terming BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale as "Ajanata Raja", Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Tuesday hit back at Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendant, saying people of the state do not take criticism by him seriously. Bhosale, the former Lok Sabha member from Satara, earlier in the day attacked the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress for criticising the BJP over a book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Maratha warrior king.

Bhosale made the critical comments at the behest of BJP, Sawant said, adding that it was not yet clear why he joined the saffron party, which allegedly committed a "scam" in the Shivaji Maharaj memorial work and "insulted" the warrior king by comparing him with Modi. "Bhosale is an 'Ajanata Raja' (a king who does not know anything about his subjects)...Mavalas (foot soldiers of Shivaji) like us have proceeded on the path shown by Shivaji Maharaj in a true sense," Sawant said.

Shivaji Maharaj is hailed as the "Janata Raja" (king who knows everything about his subjects and understands them). "The descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, however, is following Modi's path...Hence, people of Maharashtra will not pay heed to him and not take the criticism by him seriously (Bhosale)," Sawant said.

Earlier in the day, Bhosale condemned the book, titled "Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal, and said nobody in the world can be compared to the 17th century Maratha king. He targeted the Shiv Sena and dared it to remove the word 'Shiv' from its name and rechristen the party as "Thackeray Sena".

The Shiv Sena is led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Bhosale's comments came a day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut dubbed Goyal's book as "insulting", and asked the warrior king's descendants to clarify their stand and quit the BJP over the issue.

Bhosale said only Shivaji Maharaj can be called the 'Janata Raja'. "Calling someone 'Janata Raja' is belittling Shivaji Maharaj. Nobody in the world can be compared to Shivaji Maharaj," Bhosale said, without taking any name.

Notably, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is called as the 'Janata Raja' in political circles. Bhosale quit the NCP last year and joined the BJP..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Content on Demand to soon be available in all trains of Indian Railways

Content on Demand CoD will soon be available in all PremiumExpressMail trains and Suburban trains of Indian Railways. With an aim to generate more nonfare revenue, Railway Board had entrusted RailTel, a miniratna PSU under Ministry of Railw...

Shaheen Bagh protests: Police has power to control traffic in such areas, says HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said the police has the power to control traffic wherever protests are going on and directed it to look into a plea against restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch which has been closed for a month due...

Police spots suspicious 'flying object' near India-Pakistan border

An unknown flying object was spotted near India-Pakistan International border in Punjabs Ferozepur on Monday night and search operations are underway, said police. A flying object was noticed here at around 830 last night but its not confir...

FACTBOX-How the Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism works

France, Britain and Germany formally triggered the dispute mechanism in Irans nuclear deal with world powers on Tuesday, the strongest step they have taken so far to enforce the agreement that requires Iran to curb its nuclear programme. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020