UK PM says 'Trump deal' could replace Iran nuclear pact

  PTI
  London
  Updated: 14-01-2020 17:14 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:08 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he would be willing to work on a "Trump deal" to replace an international treaty designed to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons. "If we are going to get rid of it then we need a replacement," Johnson said of the 2015 nuclear deal that he and other European powers have been trying to salvage after Washington pulled out.

He added: "If we are going to get rid of it, let's replace it and let's replace it with the Trump deal. "That's what we need to see. I think that would be a great way forward." Britain, France, and Germany have been trying to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which curbed Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

But President Donald Trump pulled out the United States in 2018, and Tehran has subsequently wound down its compliance. "From the American perspective it's a flawed agreement, it expires, plus it was negotiated by (former) President Obama," Johnson said.

"From their point of view, it has many, many faults." He added: "President Trump is a great deal-maker -- by his own account and many others. Let's work together to replace the JCPOA and get the Trump deal instead."

Last week, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Iran's non-compliance had become "so acute" that European powers were looking at taking action. "We want to see Iran come back to full compliance and we will be looking at all measures including potentially triggering the DRM (dispute resolution mechanism)," he said.

The mechanism could ultimately lead to the UN Security Council reimposing sanctions on Iran.

