'EC should take serious note on Owaisi's 'take money' remark to voters'
Both BJP and Congress on Tuesday slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for asking people to take money from Congress leaders and vote for the AIMIM in the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana.
Both BJP and Congress on Tuesday slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for asking people to take money from Congress leaders and vote for the AIMIM in the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana. Reacting to Owaisi's statement, BJP MLC Ramchander Rao said, "This is encouraging people to take money from the political parties. Instead of asking people to vote according to their conscience, Owaisi is encouraging them to vote according to money given to them."
"His statement indicates two things -- one he is asking people to be corrupt and the other is to vote against their conscience," he said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said that the Election Commission should take "serious note of what Asaduddin Owaisi had said."
Addressing a rally at Sangareddy district, Owaisi said, "On January 22, please use your votes wisely. People in Congress have a lot of money, take it from them. You'll be getting it due to me. Just vote for me. If they are giving you (money) then take it. Whatever they give, take it and loot it. I say to Congress to raise the rate, my price is not Rs 2000 only. I am worth more than that."Polling for municipal elections will be held on January 22 and the results will be declared on January 25. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Asaduddin Owaisi
- BJP
- Congress
- AIMIM
- Telangana
- Sangareddy
ALSO READ
Mamata is a ghost who is fearful of 'Ram': BJP leader
JD(U) should fight more seats than BJP in 2020 assembly polls
Former Congress advisor Prashant Kishor questions Sonia Gandhi's silence on NRC
UP: Congress delegation submits memorandum to Governor demanding judicial inquiry into police conduct during anti-CAA protest
Mamata urges political parties, civil society to isolate BJP