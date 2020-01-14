'EC should take serious note on Owaisi's 'take money' remark to voters'

Both BJP and Congress on Tuesday slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for asking people to take money from Congress leaders and vote for the AIMIM in the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana. Reacting to Owaisi's statement, BJP MLC Ramchander Rao said, "This is encouraging people to take money from the political parties. Instead of asking people to vote according to their conscience, Owaisi is encouraging them to vote according to money given to them."

"His statement indicates two things -- one he is asking people to be corrupt and the other is to vote against their conscience," he said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said that the Election Commission should take "serious note of what Asaduddin Owaisi had said."

Addressing a rally at Sangareddy district, Owaisi said, "On January 22, please use your votes wisely. People in Congress have a lot of money, take it from them. You'll be getting it due to me. Just vote for me. If they are giving you (money) then take it. Whatever they give, take it and loot it. I say to Congress to raise the rate, my price is not Rs 2000 only. I am worth more than that."Polling for municipal elections will be held on January 22 and the results will be declared on January 25. (ANI)

