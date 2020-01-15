Left Menu
Atmosphere of fear, tension in country: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (File photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said there is an atmosphere of fear and tension in the country and accused the BJP and the Congress of indulging in dirty politics.

Speaking to reporters at the BSP office here on her 64th birthday, she said BSP is a disciplined and cadre-based party and only stages peaceful protests after taking permission.

"BJP and Congress are ahead in politics of lying and are indulging in dirty politics (ghinauni raajneeti)," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, adding there is an atmosphere of fear and tension in the country.

