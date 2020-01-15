Rajasthan Deputy CM Pilot urges EC to conduct Panchayat polls on time

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday demanded the State Election Commission to conduct Panchayat polls on time.

The Rajasthan Deputy CM also lauded the Supreme Court for removing the stay by the High Court over the conduct of Panchayat polls in the state.

"The 5-year term of the Panchayat Samitis is nearing completion. If the election is not held on time, there will be a crisis. Elections Commission has the entire responsibility for conducting the elections. Preparations of the state government are complete. There are no obstacles now. The government has no intention to appoint an administrator," he added while speaking to media in Jaipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

