Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi appreciates delegates' participation at Raisina Dialogue 2020

The Prime Minister spoke about the large-scale efforts undertaken by the Government for rapid and inclusive socio-economic development and highlighted their significance for alleviating major global developmental challenges and attaining Sustainable Development Goals.

PM Modi appreciates delegates' participation at Raisina Dialogue 2020
The Prime Minister spoke about the large-scale efforts undertaken by the Government for rapid and inclusive socio-economic development and highlighted their significance for alleviating major global developmental challenges and attaining Sustainable Development Goals. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Ministerial-level delegates from 12 countries called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at his residence today, on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue.

Mr. Edgars Rinkevics, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Mr. Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Mr. Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Advisor of Afghanistan, Mr. Tomas Petricek, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic, Mr. Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Minister of Information of Bangladesh, Mr. Urmas Reinsalu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Mr. Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Ms. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of The Commonwealth, Mr. Vladimir Norov, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, were the delegates who called on the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister welcomed the leaders to India and appreciated their participation at Raisina Dialogue 2020. The Prime Minister spoke about the large-scale efforts undertaken by the Government for rapid and inclusive socio-economic development and highlighted their significance for alleviating major global developmental challenges and attaining Sustainable Development Goals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Festivity marks Pongal celebrations in TN, Puducherry

The harvest festival of Pongal was celebrated with traditional fervour across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Wednesday with the celebrations also marking the onset of the Tamil month of Thai, seen as a harbinger of good times. P...

HS Pranoy ousted from Indonesia Masters 2020

India shuttler HS Pranoy faced a first-round exit from the ongoing Indonesia Masters 2020 on Wednesday.Indonesias Jonatan Christie outclassed Pronoy in two-straight games 21-17, 21-14 which lasted for 38-minute. Earlier, Parupalli Kashyap a...

Rachel Brosnahan suffered corset-related injury from 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' costumes

Actor Rachel Brosnahan revealed that she had a corset-related injury which was caused due to the elaborated costumes she wore in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel show. The Emmy award-winning actor visited The Late Late Show along with RuPaul and s...

Macron says wants "useful" meeting on Libya, unsure on attendance

Frances president said on Wednesday he wanted an upcoming conference in Berlin to discuss the crisis in Libya to be useful and would decide in the coming days whether he would attend.My intention is that we have a useful conference, Emmanue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020