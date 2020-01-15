Putin proposes tax chief Mishustin for prime minister: agencies

Moscow, Jan 15 (AFP) President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed the head of Russia's tax service Mikhail Mishustin for the post of prime minister, news agencies reported. The proposal to appoint 53-year-old Mishustin, a relatively obscure figure who has headed the service since 2010, came after the surprise resignation of Dmitry Medvedev following Putin's proposal of a package of constitutional reforms.

Mishustin will face a vote of approval in the Russian parliament within one week. (AFP) RUP RUP

