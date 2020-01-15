Left Menu
Development News Edition

President, PM attend 'At Home' reception at Gen Naravane's residence on Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the "At Home" Reception at Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's residence on the occasion of Army Day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:44 IST
President, PM attend 'At Home' reception at Gen Naravane's residence on Army Day
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the At Home Reception at General Manoj Mukund Naravane's residence on the occasion of Army Day. . Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the "At Home" Reception at Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's residence on the occasion of Army Day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet said, "Attended the 'At Home' reception hosted by the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane on the occasion of Army Day."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2020 and said that our Army has risen to the occasion and has done everything possible to help people in need. Taking to Twitter, Modi shared a video posted by Chinar Corps of Indian Army, featuring Army persons and civilians carrying an expecting mother, Shamima on a stretcher through heavy snow.

"Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible. Proud of our Army. I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child," Modi tweeted. President Ram Nath Kovind too extended greetings to veterans and their families on Army Day.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to their families. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Your immense sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people. Jai Hind!," he tweeted in the morning. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pope names first woman to senior Vatican diplomatic post

Pope Francis on Wednesday named the first woman to hold a high-ranking post in the Secretariat of State, the male-dominated Vaticans diplomatic and administrative nerve center. Italian lay woman Francesca Di Giovanni, 66, will assume a newl...

White House does not think Senate needs witnesses in impeachment trial-official

The White House does not believe the Senate needs to call any witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.The official, speaking to reporters on a conference call, sa...

Protests held at several DU colleges against CAA

A series of protests were organised in several colleges of the Delhi University on Wednesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. At Ramjas College, a group of students read out the Preamble of the Constitution.Organisers of the prote...

Interested in diplomacy but not in negotiating with US: Iran's foreign minister

India can play a role in de-escalating tensions in the Middle-East as it is an important player in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Wednesday, while terming the killing of General Quasim Sulemani by the US as an unfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020