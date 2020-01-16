Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian Parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock overhaul

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 09:32 IST
Russian Parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock overhaul
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

Russian lawmakers will begin reviewing President Vladimir Putin's nomination of a little-known tax chief as the new prime minister on Thursday after his announcement of a sweeping constitutional shake-up fuelled speculation about his future plans. The overwhelmingly Kremlin-loyal State Duma lower parliament is likely to approve Mikhail Mishustin for the role, following the shock resignation of the government in the wake of Putin's call for reforms to reshape Russia's political system.

The series of bombshell announcements made during and after Putin's state of the nation speech triggered speculation about his role past 2024, when his current presidential term expires. Some suggested 67-year-old Putin, who is currently two years into his fourth presidential term and has steered the country since 1999, could be laying the groundwork to assume a new post or remain in a powerful behind-the-scenes role.

It is also unclear whether Mishustin, a relatively obscure technocrat disengaged from political debate whose recent career revolved around Russia's tax service, is a temporary figure or could be groomed as Putin's successor. The State Duma said on its website that Mishustin will hold "consultations" with the four parties represented in parliament prior to the plenary session starting at 10am (07:00 GMT), during which his candidacy will be formally reviewed.

In his state of the nation speech, Putin said he wanted more authority transferred to Parliament from the president, including the power to choose the prime minister and senior cabinet members. Outlining the proposals, which would be the first significant changes to the country's constitution since it was adopted in 1993, Putin noted the "demand for change" among Russians.

Frustration has been building in Russia where ordinary people have seen their incomes stagnate or decrease for five years, while a key reform hiking the pension age has led to anger and a fall in Putin's ratings. Dmitry Medvedev, prime minister since 2012, announced the resignation of his government soon after Putin's speech on Wednesday saying the constitutional proposals would make significant changes to the country's balance of power.

He remains acting prime minister until a new head of government takes the reins. Independent political analyst Maria Lipman said all of the announced changes indicate that Putin wants to "stay on as number one in the country, without any competitors".

She said he could be deliberately weakening the presidency before relinquishing the role. Russia's opposition also said the proposals indicate Putin's desire to stay in power.

"To remain the sole leader for life, who took over the whole country as his property...is the only goal for Putin," tweeted opposition leader Alexei Navalny. If 53-year-old Mishustin is appointed he would have a week to propose a new government and ministers.

The former head of an investment group trained as an engineer, has a PhD in economics and has led Russia's Federal Tax Service since 2010. He also shares Putin's love for hockey and has been seen at matches with security services officials, according to reports.

Former opposition lawmaker Gennadiy Gudkov called Mishustin "a new faceless functionary without ambition" who embodies a system that is "detrimental for the economy". Medvedev -- who also served as Russian president for four years from 2008 -- is expected to stay close to the Russian leader, transitioning to a role as deputy head of the country's Security Council, which Putin chairs.

"He remains what he's always been: (Putin's) alter ego," tweeted head of Carnegie Moscow Centre Dmitry Trenin, suggesting Medvedev could be being groomed as the next president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-With Cahill back in her corner, Halep chases Melbourne glory

Simona Halep hopes having Darren Cahill back in her corner at the Australian Open will help her land a third Grand Slam title but if the Melbourne Park trophy eludes her once again it will not be down to a lack of fitness or preparation.Hal...

Odisha train accident:Helplines set up in Mumbai, Thane

In the wake of derailment of theMumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus LTT Express, the CentralRailway has set up helplines at five stations to provide updates about the accident to relatives of the train passengers, an official said on...

Tennis-Barty to soak up pressure of hopeful Australia

Bringing the world number one ranking and Grand Slam success to the Australian Open, home hero Ash Barty will carry a heavy burden of expectation to deliver the goods at Melbourne Park.The stocky 23-year-olds rollicking 2019 season has rais...

Tennis-Wozniacki to head into retirement, loved but legacy unsure

Caroline Wozniacki will, fittingly, take her final bow over the next fortnight at Melbourne Park, the scene of her only Grand Slam victory in a career that earned her praise for her tenacity and approachable character but also saw her acqui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020