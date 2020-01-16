Left Menu
Development News Edition

US envoy surprised that NKorea didn't give 'Christmas gift'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:38 IST
US envoy surprised that NKorea didn't give 'Christmas gift'
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The US ambassador to South Korea said Thursday he was surprised and pleased that North Korea did not give the US an unwelcome "Christmas gift" because of stalled nuclear disarmament talks and that President Donald Trump is still confident it will denuclearise. North Korea had warned that its "Christmas gift" to the US would depend on what action Washington took in the talks, leading to concerns that it might conduct a major weapons test.

It hasn't conducted any such test, although the US didn't meet a year-end deadline set by leader Kim Jong Un to make concessions. "You can say that I personally was surprised. But I'm glad also ... there was no Christmas gift," Ambassador Harry Harris told reporters in Seoul. "Washington was ready for any eventuality, and we were all glad that there was no ICBM test or nuclear test."

He said both Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in "are keeping the door open to negotiations and hoping Kim Jong Un will walk through that door." "So the ball is in his court," he said. During their first summit in Singapore in 2018, Kim made a vague pledge to work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the two leaders agreed to improve relations to build lasting peace.

Their two subsequent summits and other lower-level meetings haven't achieved much progress in fleshing out those agreements. Harris said Trump believes Kim will live up to the Singapore pledge.

"President Trump ... is still confident that Kim Jong Un will meet the commitment that they both made together in Singapore," Harris said. "We should focus on President Trump's view that there is room for discussion here." Prospects for a restart of diplomacy are unclear.

In a meeting of his ruling party late last month, Kim said he won't denuclearise if the US persists with its "hostile policy" toward his country. He also said he would soon unveil a new "strategic weapon" and no longer be bound by a weapons test moratorium that he announced at the start of his diplomacy with Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Five Kashmiri political leaders released after over five months detention

Srinagar,&#160; Jan 16 PTI&#160;Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday released five politicians including three former legislators after keeping them in preventive detention for more than five months following abrogation of Article 3...

Dropped Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh plans to quit AAP

Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh is planning to quit AAP after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming election by the party. Singh told PTI he will be quitting the party as he is unhappy after being denied a ticket and also because the candida...

Pak's attempt to peddle baseless allegation, show alarming scenario failed as it lacked credibility: MEA on attempts to raise Kashmir at UNSC

Paks attempt to peddle baseless allegation, show alarming scenario failed as it lacked credibility MEA on attempts to raise Kashmir at UNSC....

Bansidhar Bhagat elected as Uttarakhand BJP chief

Bansidhar Bhagat, an MLA from Kaladhungi, was elected unopposed on Thursday as the new president of the Uttarakhand BJP. The 69-year-old Bhagat takes over from Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt who had been given one-year extension after completing hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020