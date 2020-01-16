Five Kashmiri political leaders released after over five months detention
Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday released five politicians including three former legislators after keeping them in preventive detention for more than five months following abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. Officials said the five mainstream politicians were released from preventive detention this afternoon.
The leaders who were released include Altaf Kaloo (ex-MLA National Conference), Showkat Ganaie (ex-MLC National Conference) and Nizamuddin Bhat (ex-MLC PDP). Former mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Salman Sagar (National Conference) and Mukhtar Bandh (PDP) were also released.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Anti-CAA protestors take mass pledge at India Gate to defend Constitution
Implementation of laws passed by Parliament constitutional duty of states: Law minister
Anti-CAA protestors take mass pledge at India Gate to defend Constitution
BJP weakened Constitution, but protests should not be violent: Mayawati
States' Constitutional duty to implement laws passed by Parliament: Law minister