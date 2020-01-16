Lesotho PM announces intention to resign - South Africa's SABC

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane announced his intention to resign on Thursday, the South African Broadcasting Corporation said in a news alert. The alert on its TV news channel gave no reason, but police are looking for Thabane's wife, Maesaiah, to question her in connection with the murder of his other, estranged wife, Lipolelo.

