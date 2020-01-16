Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong should take lead role in anti-CAA protests: Siddaramaiah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 20:14 IST
Cong should take lead role in anti-CAA protests: Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday suggested that the party should take the lead role in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. His statement came even as Congress men urged the leadership here to take more active role in the protests, pointing out that BJP was holding door-to-door campaigns in favour of the act, while the Congress has not even prepared pamphlets or handbooks highlighting why CAA and NRC was bad for the country.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee had organised a seminar for partymen on CAA and NRC here that was attended by KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, senior leader K H Muniyappa among others. "The law that has been brought is not just anti-people and anti-constitution, it is against humanity," Siddaramaiah claimed.

Addressing partymen, he said "..it is the duty of each and every congress man to oppose CAA, NRC and NPR. According to me, we (Congress) have to directly take leadership of the protests, we have to do it. Doing it (protesting) behind someone else will not help." Several Congress men present at the meeting too echoed the sentiments expressed by Siddaramaiah that the party should be taking the lead in the agitation.

Highlighting that Congress was lagging behind in reaching out and convincing people, several party workers said BJP councillors and MLAs were going door-to-door seeking support for the CAA. At least party pamphlets or handbooks should be made available to them on concerns about CAA and NRC implementation, the congress workers said.

Earlier in his address, Siddaramaiah said "Congressmen will have to tell BJP with one voice that we will not allow this country to become a Hindu Rashtra.." He alleged that the CAA was discriminatory and based on religious grounds. "...this is what we are opposed to, we have no objection to granting citizenship or legalising those who have been staying here as refugees.

But, why are you keeping Muslims out of it?" he questioned. Alleging that CAA and NRC were part of BJP and RSS' larger plan to make India 'Hindu Rashtra', the former Chief Minister claimed they were trying to violate the very preamble of the constitution.

"They were never in favour of constitution, and wanted it to based on Manusmriti. Constitution preaches equality of all and secularism, which they are trying to violate," he said. Siddaramaiah wanted to know what was the need for the Act now, especially when the country was facing grave issues like unemployment, economic and social issues.

"..you (BJP) are saying you have brought it as it is mentioned in your manifesto, but you had mentioned several other things in your manifesto, why don't you implement them first?" he questioned..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Cockfight season comes to end in Andhra Pradesh

With Makar Sankranti festival bidding adieu, the cockfight season in the state has come to an end here on Thursday. During the festival, cockfights were held at a large scale in Krishna district in the past three days.In Ampapuram village, ...

Cockfight season comes to end in Andhra Pradesh

With Makar Sankranti festival bidding adieu, the cockfight season in the state has come to an end here on Thursday. During the festival, cockfights were held at a large scale in Krishna district in the past three days.In Ampapuram village, ...

Pelosi says Trump administration broke law in withholding Ukraine aid

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, seizing on a report from a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, accused the Trump administration of breaking the law in withholding aid for Ukraine that Congress had approved.The OMB, the White Ho...

UPDATE 2-"Devil is in the detail" - EU says will check US-China deal

The European Union will check to see whether a major deal struck by the United States and China complies with global trade rules, the EUs trade chief said on Thursday. On Wednesday, Washington and Beijing scaled back their 18-month trade ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020