Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why PM, defence minister mum on submarine project issue, asks Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 20:24 IST
Why PM, defence minister mum on submarine project issue, asks Congress

A day after alleging that the Narendra Modi government was "favouring" a private entity in the Rs 45,000 crore 75-I Submarine project, the Congress on Thursday questioned the prime minister and defence minister's "silence" over the matter. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "PM's and RM's silence in the Rs 45,000 crore submarines project is intriguing and raises further suspicion as to - What is BJP government hiding? Why are PM/RM 'mum'? Why did government violate DPP, 2016? Why was 'Empowered Committee' of Navy overruled? Is government batting for Adani Def?"

He had on Wednesday alleged that the Modi government was "favouring" Adani Defence in the submarine project and was promoting its "crony capitalists". Surjewala had questioned the government's intent in favouring the private entity in violation of the defence procurement procedure, 2016, while also over-ruling the recommendations of the 'empowered committee' of the Indian Navy set up for the project.

"Is Modi government favouring Adani Defence JV in the Rs 45,000 crore Submarine project? Is the Modi government promoting financial interests of its crony capitalistic friends by violating the DPP 2016 and eligibility conditions contained therein. Is the Modi government overruling Indian Navy and its 'Empowered Committee' in the matter of ineligibility of Adani Defence JV," he had asked at a press conference addressed jointly with party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill. There was no immediate response available from Adani or the government in this regard.

"Let the Prime Minister and Defence Minister come forward and answer that 'fairness not foul play', 'nationalism, not crony capitalism' will be the yardsticks for the decision on India's prestigious submarine project," Surjewala had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Cockfight season comes to end in Andhra Pradesh

With Makar Sankranti festival bidding adieu, the cockfight season in the state has come to an end here on Thursday. During the festival, cockfights were held at a large scale in Krishna district in the past three days.In Ampapuram village, ...

Cockfight season comes to end in Andhra Pradesh

With Makar Sankranti festival bidding adieu, the cockfight season in the state has come to an end here on Thursday. During the festival, cockfights were held at a large scale in Krishna district in the past three days.In Ampapuram village, ...

Pelosi says Trump administration broke law in withholding Ukraine aid

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, seizing on a report from a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, accused the Trump administration of breaking the law in withholding aid for Ukraine that Congress had approved.The OMB, the White Ho...

UPDATE 2-"Devil is in the detail" - EU says will check US-China deal

The European Union will check to see whether a major deal struck by the United States and China complies with global trade rules, the EUs trade chief said on Thursday. On Wednesday, Washington and Beijing scaled back their 18-month trade ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020