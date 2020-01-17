Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABVP denies involvement in attack on Vishva-Bharati students, blames TMC

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP's) Birbhum coordinator Ramesh Pramanik refuted the claim that his organisation was involved in the attack on the Visva-Bharati university campus earlier this week and said that the two suspects arrested by police were Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Birbhum (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 12:29 IST
ABVP denies involvement in attack on Vishva-Bharati students, blames TMC
ABVP leader Ramesh Pramanik speaking to ANI in Birbhum on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP's) Birbhum coordinator Ramesh Pramanik refuted the claim that his organisation was involved in the attack on the Visva-Bharati university campus earlier this week and said that the two suspects arrested by police were Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

"Neither was ABVP involved in the attacks (on Visva-Bharati campus) nor did it have any communication with those who took part in the attack. Achintya and Saber Ali, the two suspects arrested by police are linked with TMC and they have been spotted with TMC leaders on many occasions," Pramanik told ANI on Thursday.

Hailing the police action, Pramanik said that leftist organisations had falsely blamed ABVP for the attacks which took place on Wednesday night, leading to injuries to two students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

SC allows Karti Chidambaram to withdraw Rs 20 Cr deposited for travelling abroad

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to withdraw the Rs 20 crore which was deposited with the apex court registry as a condition for allowing him to travel abroad. The apex court in January and May 2019 had gran...

India to start Olympic preparations with FIH Pro League

The Olympics-bound Indian mens hockey team will kick-start its preparations for the quadrennial showpiece when it debuts in the FIH Pro League against world No.3 the Netherlands here on Saturday. After having missed the first edition of the...

Badminton-World number one Momota discharged from hospital

World number one badminton player Kento Momota was discharged from hospital on Friday, his sponsor Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, said in a statement, after being treated for injuries sustained in a vehicle collision in Malaysia. Momo...

As China’s Xi visits Myanmar, ethnic groups rue ‘disrespectful’ investment

The streets of Myanmars capital Naypyitaw were festooned with banners celebrating 70 years of Myanmar-China relations ahead of the arrival of President Xi Jinping on Friday for his first visit to the Southeast Asian nation as Chinas leader....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020