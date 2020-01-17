Sonia Gandhi, Rahul meet Cong MLAs from Jharkhand
Congress president Sonia Gandhi met the newly-elected party legislators from Jharkhand at her residence here on Friday.
Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting with the 16 party MLAs. AICC in-charge for Jharkhand R P N Singh was present during the meet.
The coalition of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has won the Jharkhand Assembly Election and formed the government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
