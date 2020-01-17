Chennithala justifies approaching Governor against ward- reorganisation ordinance Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (PTI): Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday justified his party's decision to approach Governor Arif Mohammed Khan against the Left government's ordinance on the civic body ward-reorganisation. The ward-reorganisation, envisaged through the ordinance, was solely to protect the "political interest" of the Marxist party, he told reporters here.

"We had approached the Governor against the ordinance as he has to give his assent. The LDF government's inefficiency and lapses had made complex, matters related to the ward-reorganisation and voters' list of Local self-governments in the state," Chennithala said.

Asked about the Governor's criticism against the LDF government for not informing him in advance about moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the senior Congress leader said he does not know the legal procedures in this regard. "The Constitution demands that state governments consult the Governor on certain subjects...while it is not mandatory in the case of some other matters.

Here, I had suggested that the government move the apex court against the CAA. They have the right for the same. But I do not know if the Governor has to be consulted before moving the court. It is up to the government to examine it," he said.

Chennithala also said it was not appropriate for the Governor to hold press meets. The Congress had always expressed its sharp criticism and opposition against the stand taken by Khan on CAA, he added.

A day after a section of the media reported that he had allegedly refused to sign the ordinance on the Local Self Government ward re-organisation, which had recently received the cabinet nod, Governor Khan on Thursday said he was not a "rubber stamp." "I have to apply my mind. I have to take my time. The file is with me. I will take some time to make up my mind on what to do about it," he had said..

