Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya's mother welcome if she wants to join us: Delhi Congress chief

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Friday dismissed reports of Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi contesting the coming assembly election on the party ticket but said that she is welcome if she wants to join them.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 22:45 IST
Nirbhaya's mother welcome if she wants to join us: Delhi Congress chief
Delhi Congress unit chief Subhash Chopra talking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Friday dismissed reports of Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi contesting the coming assembly election on the party ticket but said that she is welcome if she wants to join them. "I saw a media report that Asha Devi might contest against Arvind Kejriwal on the Congress ticket. There is nothing of that sort. However, she is welcome if she wants to join us," Chopra told ANI here.

This comes after Asha Devi put an end to the speculation of her joining the Congress party for the coming Delhi assembly elections, saying that she was "not interested" in politics. When asked about media reports of her joining the Congress, Asha Devi told media persons: "I have no interest in such things. I was fighting to get justice for my daughter and the daughters of the country. I want the execution of the four convicts."

Reports of her political debut started surfacing after sportsperson-turned-politician Kirti Azad shared a Tweet, which claimed that Asha Devi might contest the Delhi assembly elections against Chief Minister Kejriwal on the Congress ticket. "Ae Maa Tujhe Salam. Asha Devi Ji Aapka Swagat Hai (Salute to the mother. Welcome Asha Devi)," Azad had tweeted.

The assembly elections in the national capital are scheduled to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Maha BJP chief questions 'mega bharti', ticket distribution

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took an apparent swipe at some of his colleagues by claiming the mass induction of leaders from other outfits had diluted the culture of the saffron party. The BJP, which seemed to be in a comfortabl...

U.S. eases firearms export rules, officials say

U.S. firearms makers will be able within days to export as much as 20 more guns, including assault rifles and ammunition, under rules the Trump administration announced on Friday.The change, which had been contemplated for more than a decad...

UPDATE 1-Canada says black boxes from Iran crash should be sent to France

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged Iran to send the flight and cockpit data recorders from a crashed jet to France for analysis and said the first remains of victims should soon arrive back in Canada.Trudeau told a news ...

Statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled in Kathua

A statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled by Indresh Kumar, a member of Akhil Bhartiya Karyakarini of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Vivekananda College of Education here on Friday. Kumar was accompanied by Rajnikant, Controller of Examina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020