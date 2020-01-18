Left Menu
Young India doesn't want 'fifth-generation' dynast, says Ramachandra Guha taking sly dig at Rahul Gandhi

Historian Ramachandra Guha on Friday said young India does not want a "fifth-generation dynast" and if Kerala repeats the disaster of re-electing Rahul Gandhi to Parliament in 2024 then they will merely hand over the advantage to "hard-working" and "self-made" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Historian Ramachandra Guha at Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode.. Image Credit: ANI

Historian Ramachandra Guha on Friday said young India does not want a "fifth-generation dynast" and if Kerala repeats the disaster of re-electing Rahul Gandhi to Parliament in 2024 then they will merely hand over the advantage to "hard-working" and "self-made" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Why did you (Malayalis) elect Rahul Gandhi to Parliament. I have nothing against Rahul Gandhi personally. He is a decent fellow, very well-mannered. But young India does not want a fifth-generation dynast," Guha said while speaking at Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode.

The historian warned people of Kerala not to re-elect the MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi during the 2024 national elections. "If you Malayalis make the mistake of re-electing Rahul Gandhi in 2024 too, you are merely handing over an advantage to Narendra Modi because Narendra Modi's great advantage is that he is not Rahul Gandhi," he said.

In his address, Guha stressed that betrayal of idealism by Congress and hypocrisy of Left has paved the way to religious jingoism in India. "I have only one complaint against Keralites. You have selected Rahul Gandhi as an MP. He is part of an old family dynasty. Betrayal of idealism by Congress and hypocrisy of Left has paved the way to religious jingoism in India," he said.

Taking a dig at the Waynad MP over his foreign trips, Guha praised PM Modi and said, "Narendra Modi is self-made. He has run a state for 15 years, he has administrative experience, he is incredibly hard-working and he never takes holidays in Europe. I say this with all seriousness," said Guha. (ANI)

