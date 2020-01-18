Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, DMK bury the hatchet; decide to fix issues internally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 17:58 IST
Cong, DMK bury the hatchet; decide to fix issues internally

After days of wrangling over seat allocation in local polls, the Congress and DMK on Saturday buried the hatchet and decided to address issues internally and avoid going public. Taking the initiative to break the ice, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri along with his senior party colleagues called on DMK chief M K Stalin at party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here.

After the meeting, Alagiri said: "In the case of difference of opinion, it has been decided that the TNCC and DMK presidents will resolve it and other leaders from both the parties need not air their views." Reiterating his stand that there were no issues or differences between the two parties, Alagiri said both the parties had always been united and would continue to be so. He downplayed DMK leader Duraimurugan's remark that Congress had no vote bank, saying the leader had expressed his view and there was no problem about it.

Alagiri exuded confidence that his party's alliance with the DMK would continue even beyond the 2022 Assembly polls. Following the deliberations with the Congress team,Stalin urged leaders of both parties to desist from airing their views in public to end haggling and avoid its recurrence.

The DMK chief, recalling the origin of the recent differences, said Algiri had issued a statement that Congress was allocated lesser number of president and vice-president seats (in indirect polls) to head district panchayats and panchayat unions. Pinning the blame on Alagiri, Stalin said something like seat sharing should have been resolved through talks, but it became public following the Congress statement and it led to an undesirable exchange of views from both the sides.

Asserting that continuation of verbal duel would provide fodder to political rivals and a "section of the media," he said he wanted to end it and asked leaders of both parties not to go public over alliance and related matters like seat sharing. After saying earlier this week that only time would tell whether ties with the Congress would go back to normalcy, DMK on Wednesday had upped the ante, saying if the national party wants to quit the alliance, it can do so.

Duraimurugan, when asked about Congress's charge that DMK violated coalition dharma and that the grand old party might leave the alliance, had said "if they want to quit, let them do so. How are we concerned, what is the loss for us?." The DMK treasurer had said the party was not worried about Congress leaving the alliance and he was not concerned. Asked if it would not impact the votes in favour of DMK, he had said his party will not be affected and that Congress does not have a vote bank to dent his party's prospects..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Helmets for pillion riders mandatory in Odisha from Mar 1: State Minister

Wearing helmets for pillion riders and using seat belts for occupants in four-wheelers will be mandatory in Odisha from March 1, a state minister said on Saturday. The drive against violation of traffic rules will be intensified from March ...

CG: Cache of explosives seized from Maoist hideout

A cache of explosives wasrecovered from a Maoist hideout in Chhattisgarhs Kankerdistrict on Saturday, police saidActing on specific inputs, the recovery was made froma forested hill near Honer village under Amabeda policestation area, aroun...

Over 350 accidents on Mumbai-Pune expressway in 2019; 'high speed to be blamed'

HIGHLIGHTSAs much as 352 road accidents occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in which 91 people were killed.A senior highway police officer blamed the high speed of vehicles as one of the major reasons for accidents.As many as 91 people l...

Churchill Brothers look to halt TRAU's winning run

Seasoned Churchill Brothers will be keen to stop debutants TRAU FCs winning run when they lock horns in an I-League match here on Sunday. Churchill Brothers FC played their last match on January 8 against Aizwal. The game ended in a draw as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020