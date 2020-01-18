Left Menu
81.51 pc voter turnout in 1st phase of panchayat polls in Rajasthan

The first phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan has recorded a total voter turnout of 81.51 per cent, an official said on Saturday. In the first phase, 2690 gram panchayats of 87 panchayat samitis in 31 out of 33 districts went to poll on Friday.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) P S Mehra said the highest voter turnout of 89.25 per cent was recorded in Hanumangarh district. Ajmer recorded a voter turnout of 80.1 per cent, Alwar 83.73 per cent and Banswara recoded 86.02 per cent polling, the SEC said.

Chiefs of 36 gram panchayats have already been elected unopposed. There were 92,33,843 voters in the first phase of the elections.

