Congress declares 54 candidates for Delhi polls

The Congress on Saturday declared its first list of 54 candidates for Delhi assembly polls and gave tickets to some of its prominent leaders including Arvinder Singh Lovely, Ashok Kumar Walia and Mateen Ahmed. While Lovely will contest from Gandhi Nagar, Ahmed will be in the fray from Seelampur and Walia from Krishna Nagar.

Alka Lamba, who returned to the party after leaving Aam Aadmi Party, has been fielded from Chandini Chowk . Neetu Verma has been fielded from Malviya Nagar. While BJP has declared 57 candidates for Delhi polls, AAP has declared all 70 candidates.

Voting in Delhi will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.