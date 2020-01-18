YSRCP MLA slams Naidu, accuses him of betraying farmers of Amaravati

YSRCP MLA and government whip G Srikanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that former Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu "was worried about his benami properties" and was using "capital city protests" for his political benefit. Reddy also alleged that Naidu and his son Lokesh were trying to create unrest across the state.

"If Naidu has good intention towards the capital city region, everyone could have benefitted by now. But Naidu had considered only the Narayana committee report. Naidu and his son Lokesh are creating unrest across the state in the name of protest and begging for the capital city,' he said. According to YSRCP press release, Reddy said Naidu had created an illusion on Amaravati and betrayed farmers of the capital city region.

"In fear of sub-committee report exposing 4,070 acres of insider trading in the capital city region Naidu is provoking the farmers to intensify the protest. Naidu is using the farmers in the protests. Naidu had never worried about farmers but for his Benami properties,' he alleged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.