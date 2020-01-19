Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Key quotes from the U.S. House impeachment memo

  Updated: 19-01-2020 05:37 IST
Here are highlights from the 111-page House Impeachment Brief filed Saturday afternoon.

ON IMPEACHMENT: "President Trump has demonstrated his continued willingness to corrupt free and fair elections, betray our national security, and subvert the constitutional separation of powers—all for personal gain."

"The Senate should convict and remove President Trump to avoid serious and long-term damage to our democratic values and the Nation's security." "If the Senate permits President Trump to remain in office, he and future leaders would be emboldened to welcome, and even enlist, foreign interference in elections for years to come."

"Unless he is removed from office, he will continue to endanger our national security, jeopardize the integrity of our elections, and undermine our core constitutional principles." ON THE ABUSE OF POWER ARTICLE OF IMPEACHMENT:

"President Trump abused the power of the Presidency by pressuring a foreign government to interfere in an American election on his behalf." "President Trump illegally ordered the Office of Management and Budget to withhold $391 million in taxpayer-funded military and other security assistance to Ukraine."

"The evidence is clear that President Trump conditioned release of the vital military assistance on Ukraine's announcement of the sham investigations." "Overwhelming evidence demonstrates that the announcement of investigations on which President Trump conditioned the official acts had no legitimate policy rationale, and instead were corruptly intended to assist his 2020 reelection campaign."

ON THE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE ARTICLE OF IMPEACHMENT: "President Trump personally demanded that his top aides refuse to testify in response to subpoenas, and nine Administration officials followed his directive and continue to defy subpoenas for testimony."

"The Senate should convict President Trump for his categorical obstruction of the House's impeachment inquiry and ensure that this President, and any future President, cannot commit impeachable offenses and then avoid accountability by covering them up."

