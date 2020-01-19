Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anurag snubs Chief Minister Jairam at BJP function in Shimla

In an apparent snub to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur kept him waiting for a handshake at a function here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 10:01 IST
Anurag snubs Chief Minister Jairam at BJP function in Shimla
A visual from the function attended by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Shimla on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In an apparent snub to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur kept him waiting for a handshake at a function here. The incident took place at a function held here on Saturday which was witnessed by many party leaders including state unit BJP chief Rajeev Bindal.

Thakur arrived on the stage and first met state BJP in-charge Mangal Pandey and then proceeded to greet the newly elected state BJP chief Bindal, ignoring the greeting of Chief Minister Thakur. He, however, after hugging Bindal, folded his hands in front of the Chief Minister and then quickly shook hands with him before taking the seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Accidents, suicides claimed lives of 2,200 personnel in 2014-2018 period

As many as 2,200 Central Armed Police Force CAPF personnel died in accidents and suicides in a span of five years from 2014 to 2018, with the annual figures of such casualties coming down in recent years, according to an official data. In 2...

Tiger takes off prosthetic limb after operation in Nagpur

An operation performed to fit a prosthetic limb to a tiger in Nagpur was unsuccessful as the animal took it off after regaining consciousness.The tiger named Sahebrao lost his front paw in 2012 after it got entangled in a trap set by poache...

UPDATE 1-China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported

China reported 17 more cases of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus strain on Sunday, stoking worries of it spreading as the country gears up to celebrate Chinese lunar new year when hundreds of millions of people travel.Three of the pati...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Scheffler tied for lead after rocky finish to third roundScottie Scheffler survived a rocky finish to tie fellow American Andrew Landry for the third-round lead at the American Express t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020