Anurag snubs Chief Minister Jairam at BJP function in Shimla

In an apparent snub to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur kept him waiting for a handshake at a function here. The incident took place at a function held here on Saturday which was witnessed by many party leaders including state unit BJP chief Rajeev Bindal.

Thakur arrived on the stage and first met state BJP in-charge Mangal Pandey and then proceeded to greet the newly elected state BJP chief Bindal, ignoring the greeting of Chief Minister Thakur. He, however, after hugging Bindal, folded his hands in front of the Chief Minister and then quickly shook hands with him before taking the seat. (ANI)

