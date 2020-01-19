Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belagavi issue: Karnataka deputy CM flays Shiv Sena leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:10 IST
Belagavi issue: Karnataka deputy CM flays Shiv Sena leaders

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayanon Sunday made it clear that the Belagavi border issue was settled, even as he accused certain political leaders in neighbouring Maharashtra of raking it up for political reasons. Also, he urged them to focus on issues of public good that need immediate attention rather than instigating people for petty reasons on such emotive issues that have already been decided upon.

The Karnataka and Maharashtra border issue has already been settled by the Mahajan commission report, so they(political leaders) should stop repeatedly instigating the people on the issue with political motive,"Ashwathnarayan told reporters here. He said, We all are Indians, boundaries between states have been fixed and decided upon. Instead of repeatedly dwelling on the issue, there are many good work to do. There are no boundaries for humanity and good work..." "... Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena leader) raking up such an issue is making things awkward for himself," he added.

Ashwathnarayanwas reacting to visits by Shiv Sena leaders Raut and Maharashtra minister of state Rajendra Patil Yadravkars to Belagavi allegedly with an intention to bring the border issue up. Raut, during his visit to Belgagavi, has reportedly said the 70-year-old border issue between two states can be resolved by a 'strong' Union Home Minister like Amit Shah, who abrogated Article 370 related to Jammu and Kashmir.

The deputy chief minister further said the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar should meet to resolve demands of Marathi-speaking people of Belagavi and nearby areas. Last month, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had declared that not even an inch of the state's land would be given away and accused his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray of stoking the Belagavi issue for political gains, as there were protests by the ruling Shiv Sena workers.

Maharashtra claims the border district of Belagavi was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, but is currently a district of Karnataka, on linguistic grounds. Uddhav Thackeray had, in December, appointed ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde as co-coordinators to oversee his government's efforts to expedite the case relating to the boundary dispute with Karnataka.

The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which has been fighting in the border areas of Belagavi for the merger of 800-odd villages with Maharashtra, had also recently submitted a memorandum of their demands to Uddhav Thackeray. On its part as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of the state, Karnataka has built the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat in Bengaluru, where legislature session is held once a year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

'United We Play programme' to encourage footballers launched

A programme titled United We Play was launched here on Sunday to encourage young football talent from across the country. The programme was launched by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United in the presence of Ronny Johnsen, ex- Manchester Uni...

Women protest against CAA

Hundreds of women hit the streets here on Sunday protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, even as public rallies were held across the state. Artistes, journalists, writers and women from other fields joined in large nu...

Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate North Bengal Festival on Monday

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be inaugurating the North Bengal Festival in Siliguri on Monday, officials said. Banerjee will also honour eminent personalities with Bango Ratna Samman at the function that will be held in Atharakhai Kh...

Wood double blow rocks South Africa after follow-on

Port Elizabeth, Jan 19 AFP England fast bowler Mark Wood came out after a lengthy rain break and plunged South Africa into trouble in their second innings on the fourth day of the third Test at St Georges Park on Sunday. South Africa, force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020