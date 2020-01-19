Maha Governor urges people to shun single-use plastic

Maharashtra Governor Bhaghat Singh Koshyari on Sunday appealed to the people to stop using single-use plastic to protect the environment. He was speaking as a chief guest at the valedictory sessionof a National Convention on 'Elimination of single-use plastic: Possibilities and opportunities for New India' held at the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabhodini in Uttan of the district where he gave this call.

"Increase in the daily use of plastic has resulted in serious adverse effects on the environment. If every citizen decides to curb the use of single-use plastic, then it is possible to free the country of the menace," he said. "As responsible citizens, you should realise the ill- effects of plastic...Plastic is not our enemy, but its large- scale use needs to be stopped," Koshyari added.

He also reminded the people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of the country to shun single-use plastic. "If there is a will, there is a way. If single-use plastic is to be controlled, then there is a need to provide sustainable alternatives to people," the governor said.

He urged the Prabhodini to prepare a roadmap for the eradication of single-use plastic and present it to the government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.