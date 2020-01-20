Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Venezuela's Guaido defies ban to arrive in Bogota, due to meet Pompeo on Monday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 10:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 10:07 IST
UPDATE 3-Venezuela's Guaido defies ban to arrive in Bogota, due to meet Pompeo on Monday
Image Credit:

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido arrived in Colombia on Sunday, defying a court-imposed travel ban, and is set to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday when both will attend at a regional counter-terrorism conference

Recognized as the crisis-ridden nation's legitimate president by more than 50 countries including the United States, Guaido had not left Venezuela since February, when he also defied the ban to travel to Colombia. Pompeo told reporters earlier on Sunday that he hoped Guaido would make the trip and he looked forward to meeting him. Sources close to Guaido have said they will meet on Monday. A representative for Guaido declined to comment on Sunday.

According to the Washington Post, Guaido plans to travel from Colombia to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he will urge European officials to increase pressure on the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro. Senior figures in Venezeula's opposition hope that Gauido will also get to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at Davos, the newspaper said.

On Sunday, Guaido met with Colombian President Ivan Duque at the presidential residence. "Very productive meeting with the President of Venezuela," Duque said on Twitter late on Sunday. "We shared progress on the attention to migrants located in Colombia and underlined the importance of reestablishing democracy in the neighboring country."

In an earlier post on Twitter, Guaido said he was grateful for Duque's support and said the trip would "generate the conditions that will lead us to freedom." "I can assure you that my return to our country will be full of good news," he added.

Last January, Guaido invoked the constitution as head of the congress and declared Maduro an usurper. But a year on Maduro remains in power, despite a U.S. campaign to cut off his government's sources of financing by imposing sanctions on Venezuela's vital oil sector, and Guaido's attempts to encourage the military to rebel. Earlier this month, Venezuela's ruling Socialist Party seized control of the National Assembly and swore in an allied politician who defected from Guaido's camp. Opposition lawmakers then voted Guaido in for a second term as Congress chief in a separate session.

Pompeo at the time congratulated Guaido on his re-election. Maduro accuses Guaido of being a coup-mongering puppet controlled by the White House. In an interview published by the Washington Post on Saturday, Maduro said the Trump administration had underestimated his staying power and he "didn't care" about sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks rise on signs of steadying economy, Hong Kong dips

China stocks rose on Monday on signs of a stabilizing domestic economy and increasing expectations of government stimulus to aid growth, while Hong Kong shares dipped. The CSI300 index rose 0.5 to 4,176.50 by the end of the morning session...

Amazon India to include 10K EVs in delivery fleet by 2025

E-commerce major Amazon India on Monday said its fleet of delivery vehicles in the country will include 10,000 EVs by 2025. Amazons rival, Flipkart had in June last year said it aims to replace 40 percent of its delivery vans with electric ...

Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Patalganga facility

Cipla on Monday announced the closure of inspection by the US health regulator at its Patalganga manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration USFDA at the Patalganga manufa...

'Parasite' charts another record; 'Fosse/Verdon', 'Mrs Maisel' big winners at SAG Awards

Parasite created history at the Screen Actors Guild SAG Awards as the South Korean class drama went on to become the first foreign language film to pick up the top prize of the best motion picture cast award. The trophy, SAG-AFTRAs equivale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020