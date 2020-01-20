Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suggested to party leadership that with little modification opposition campaign will fizzle out: CK Bose on CAA

West Bengal BJP vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose said that he has suggested to the party leadership that with a little modification to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the entire opposition campaign will fizzle out.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 10:11 IST
Suggested to party leadership that with little modification opposition campaign will fizzle out: CK Bose on CAA
Chandra Kumar Bose. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose said that he has suggested to the party leadership that with a little modification to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the entire opposition campaign will fizzle out. "Once a Bill has been passed as an Act, it is binding on the state governments, that is the legal position but in a democratic country you cannot thrust any Act on the citizens of our country," Bose told ANI.

"I have suggested to my party leadership that with a little modification the entire opposition campaign will fizzle out. We need to specifically state that it is meant for persecuted minorities, we should not mention any religion. Our approach should be different," he added. Bose stated that "our job is to explain to people that we are right and they are wrong."

"You cannot be abusive. Just because we have numbers today we cannot do terror politics. Let us go to people explaining the benefits of CAA," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks rise on signs of steadying economy, Hong Kong dips

China stocks rose on Monday on signs of a stabilizing domestic economy and increasing expectations of government stimulus to aid growth, while Hong Kong shares dipped. The CSI300 index rose 0.5 to 4,176.50 by the end of the morning session...

Amazon India to include 10K EVs in delivery fleet by 2025

E-commerce major Amazon India on Monday said its fleet of delivery vehicles in the country will include 10,000 EVs by 2025. Amazons rival, Flipkart had in June last year said it aims to replace 40 percent of its delivery vans with electric ...

Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Patalganga facility

Cipla on Monday announced the closure of inspection by the US health regulator at its Patalganga manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration USFDA at the Patalganga manufa...

'Parasite' charts another record; 'Fosse/Verdon', 'Mrs Maisel' big winners at SAG Awards

Parasite created history at the Screen Actors Guild SAG Awards as the South Korean class drama went on to become the first foreign language film to pick up the top prize of the best motion picture cast award. The trophy, SAG-AFTRAs equivale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020