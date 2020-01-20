Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan's China-friendly opposition seeks makeover after election drubbing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 14:32 IST
Taiwan's China-friendly opposition seeks makeover after election drubbing
File photo Image Credit: President of Russia

Driven out of China after losing a civil war, Taiwan's main opposition party faces another crisis following an election drubbing this month, seeking to re-invent itself and rethink its unpopular policy of trying to accommodate Beijing.

The Kuomintang, which ruled all of China until forced to flee to Taiwan in 1949, soundly lost both the presidential and parliamentary elections to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), whose promises to stand up to China's threats contrasted with its own platform to be more conciliatory towards Beijing. China claims Taiwan as its sacred territory, to be taken by force if needed, with President Xi Jinping last year once again proposing a "one country, two systems" model for the island, only to be denounced by both the DPP and Kuomintang.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election by a landslide by positioning Taiwan as an independent country staunchly defending its democratic system against autocratic China. Kuomintang chairman Wu Den-yih resigned in the aftermath of the defeat, and the party will vote for a new leader in early March.

But it is riven by disagreement over what its policy towards China should be, especially as many people, particularly the young, increasingly identify themselves as Taiwanese, with little connection to China, or even reason to be nice to it. During campaigning the Kuomintang proposed returning to the "92 consensuses", a vague deal it struck with the Chinese Communist Party in 1992, by which both agreed there is but one China, though each can have its own interpretation of the term.

The DPP used that proposal to drive home a message that the Kuomintang wanted to sell out the island to the Communist Party. The Kuomintang emphatically denied that. "Everybody is clueless now because the '92 consensus' is the bedrock for all of us. If we don't use it, then what?" Allen Tien, head of Kuomintang's Youth League, told Reuters.

"In comparison, 'Resisting China and protecting Taiwan' is a fancier slogan. We need to get a new name for the '92 consensus'." Beijing insists the '92 consensus' must be the basis for any talks with Taiwan.

OTHER PROBLEMS AHEAD There is no obvious new leader, though possible candidates include Eric Chu, who stood unsuccessfully for the presidency in 2016, and Sean Lien, the U.S.-educated son of a former vice president.

The party needs a "collective leadership", Lien said last week. Chu has not commented. Some are taking a more direct approach to the party's problems.

A group of Kuomintang members, including some lawmakers, launched a Facebook page over the weekend to canvass ideas from the public towards a China policy, saying the party had never denied China was a threat to Taiwan. "The crux lies in what is the best choice for the attitude Taiwan takes to face mainland China," the group said in a statement, adding that close trade ties between the two, as well as a shared language and culture, offered Taiwan an opportunity.

Adding to the gloom, the Kuomintang's presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu could face removal from his position as mayor of the southern city of Kaohsiung. He is the target of a petition seeking a recall vote, which could happen this summer if approved by Taiwan's election commission. Han says he will respect the will of the public.

There have even been suggestions that the party drops the China reference in its name, which translates literally as Chinese Nationalist Party, though for now, that looks unlikely. "Everybody knows we need to change," Hsu Chiao-Hsin, a Kuomintang city councilor in Taipei, told Reuters, referring to the party's China policy. "But we should not make ourselves unrecognizable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm expects 25 mn merchant bases by next year: Official

Paytm expects 25 mn merchant bases by next year Official Hyderabad, Jan 20 PTI Digital payments firm Paytm expects its merchants base which is pegged at 15 million as of now to reach 25 million by the next fiscal, a senior executive of the ...

Chronology of events in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case

Following is the chronology of events in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in which a Delhi court Monday convicted Brajesh Thakur and 18 others for physically and sexually assaulting several minor girls - Feb 2018 TISS submits audit report ...

In Zimbabwe, a backyard hydroponic farm beats drought to grow veg

In a backyard in Zimbabwes capital, a 50-year-old mother of two is using hydroponics to grow vegetables for some of Harares top restaurants, defying drought and an economic crisis that have left millions needing food aid. Venensia Mukarati,...

Kerala Assembly session from January 30

The Kerala government on Monday decided to recommend Governor Muhammed Arif Khan to convene the state assembly session from January 30. The decision was taken in a special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020