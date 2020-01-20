Teachers, schoolmates fondly recollect memories of Nadda

Teachers and firends of new BJP president J P Nadda on Monday fondly remembered their time with him at St Xavier's School, Patna. He completed matriculation from the school in 1975.

Chandra Rajwar, Nadda's classmate from Class 1 till his graduation, told PTI that he was good in studies besides being a good swimmer. "He was captain of the Panthers team in school, and showed leadership qualities since childhood," Rajwar, now a senior Supreme Court lawyer, said.

Nadda, whose father was a professor at Patna University, did his graduation in Political Science from the Patna college in 1980. Remy Osta, who was his economics tutor in school, remembered him as a "disciplined" student who had tremendous respect for his teachers.

Rajwar said Nadda was good at debates during school days, a quality which has helped him to be an articulate speaker in politics. Nadda was on Monday elected unopposed as the BJP's national president, taking over the reins from Amit Shah.

Amulaya Kumar Singh, a junior of Nadda at St Xaviers School, said, "We feel proud that he was our senior. We used to admire him as an athlete and swimmer." Secretary of Xaviers Old Boys Association, Patna Chapter, Abhay Kanoria, said his appointment as the BJP chief has brought great joy to all Xaverians..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.