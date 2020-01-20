Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moving quickly, Putin submits reform plan to lawmakers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 21:44 IST
Moving quickly, Putin submits reform plan to lawmakers

Moscow, Jan 20 (AFP) President Vladimir Putin moved quickly on Monday to push through an overhaul of Russia's political system that has fuelled speculation he plans to hold on to power when his term expires. Less than a week after announcing the reforms, Putin on Monday submitted a bill with the package of constitutional amendments to lawmakers.

The bill, available on the website of the lower house State Duma, proposes a series of changes that would transfer some powers from the presidency to parliament and other state bodies. Putin announced the changes in a state of the nation address last Wednesday, prompting the government to quickly resign.

Critics say Putin is putting forward the reforms in an attempt to secure a position for himself after 2024, when his fourth term in the Kremlin is due to expire. The draft was presented just days after a group of experts and popular figures was set up to study the proposals and before a public vote on the amendments that Putin promised last week.

The reforms include giving parliament the power to name the prime minister and limiting the president to only two terms in total, instead of two successive terms. They will also strengthen an advisory body known as the State Council, where some say the 67-year-old Putin could stay on in a powerful new role.

The proposals have drawn fierce criticism from Russia's opposition, with top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday accusing Putin of wanting to remain "leader for life". "No one the heck knows what Putin is going to pull off to remain in power forever," Navalny said before the amendments were submitted to parliament.

"Moreover, I am completely sure that Putin, too, does not fully understand what he is doing." Navalny's ally Ilya Yashin said earlier Monday he and other opposition leaders wanted to stage a major rally on February 29 to protest against Putin's proposals. "It will possibly be the most important opposition protest in recent years," Yashin wrote on Facebook.

Shortly after it was presented, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin sought to deflect criticism lawmakers were acting too quickly. "If we work half-heartedly, you criticise us," he told reporters. "The president delivered the state of the nation address, everything was clearly laid out and today we received the legislative initiatives... What should we do, shelve it?" Putin's reform announcement last week was a surprise and followed by the resignation of longtime prime minister Dmitry Medvedev.

He was replaced the next day by Mikhail Mishustin, the little-known head of Russia's tax service. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Key arguments in Trump's defense as impeachment trial to begin in US Senate

The White House unveiled its detailed legal defense as the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate gears up to begin President Donald Trumps impeachment trial on Tuesday. Trump, who is only the fourth of 45 American presidents to face the possibi...

Akbaruddin Owaisi warns TRS to maintain decorum while referring to AIMIM

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday warned Telangana Rashtra Samiti TRS leaders to maintain decorum while referring to his party. A Secunderabad MLA Talasani Srinivas says Majlis party belongs to the old city, you Minister should contr...

Suicide bomber kills nine civilians in western Chad

NDjamena, Jan 20 AFP Nine civilians died in western Chad after a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives in an area targeted in the past by jihadist group Boko Haram, the army and officials said on Monday. Chad is one of the countrie...

Shilpa Shetty gets 'Champions of Change' award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been honoured with the Champions of Change-2019 award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. She got the award from former President Pranab Mukherjee here on Monday. The 44-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the picture al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020