Highlights at 2150 hours

PM tells students good marks not everything, suggests technology free room in every home New Delhi: Reaching out to students across the country in exam season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said good marks in exams are not everything and also suggested that homes should have a "technology free" room where those entering can't carry any gadgets.

Nadda becomes BJP president; takes over from Amit Shah New Delhi: Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday was elected unopposed as the BJP's national president, taking over the reins from Amit Shah whose tenure of five-and-a-half years saw the party turning into a formidable election-winning machinery despite occasional setbacks.

ED arrests NRI businessman Thampi in case against Robert Vadra, Bhandari New Delhi: The ED has arrested NRI businessman C C Thampi in connection with its money laundering probe against Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari in a case related to acquisition of alleged illegal assets abroad, officials said on Monday.

Veteran Haryana Cong leader Shamsher Surjewala passes away New Delhi/Chandigarh: Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala died in Delhi on Monday following a prolonged illness.

Cong sets up panels for better coordination among leaders in states ruled by it New Delhi: The Congress on Monday set up committees in states ruled by it to ensure better coordination among its leaders and implementation of party manifestos there.

Kejriwal delayed by roadshow, postpones nomination filing to Tuesday New Delhi:Hundreds of AAP supporters on Monday gathered in Central Delhi to take part in Arvind Kejriwal's mega roadshow which was to be followed by him filing his nomination but was postponed till Tuesday owing to the delay in the rally.

Govt intends to make J-K 'economic paradise' for investors: LG Murmu New Delhi: In a bid to attract investment to the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday told the business community that the abrogation of erstwhile state's special status has removed all "artificial barriers" which will help make it an "economic paradise" for investors.

Journalism passing through 'critical phase'; fake news emerges as new menace: Prez New Delhi: Stating that journalism has been passing through a "critical phase", President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said fake news has emerged as a new menace whose purveyors proclaim themselves as journalists and taint the noble profession.

Governor rejects Ker govt's explanation on CAA suit Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (PTI): Hardening his stand, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday rejected the Left front government's explanation over moving the Supreme Court against CAA without informing him and said it was 'unlawful'.

NPR dangerous game, states need to exercise caution: Mamata Kolkata/Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to her counterparts in the northeast and non-BJP states to study carefully the NPR form, its questions and criteria, before arriving at a decision on updating it.

LGD37 SC-5TH LD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses death row convict's plea claiming juvenility

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday rejected the plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case challenging the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of offence saying he cannot re-agitate the issue by filing fresh application.

LGD34 DL-COURT-2NDLD SHELTER HOME Delhi court convicts Brajesh Thakur, 18 others in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case

New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday convicted key accused Brajesh Thakur and 18 others for sexually assaulting several girls in a shelter home run by him in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. By Usha Rani Das and Udayan Kishor

LGD40 SC-2NDLD ELECTORAL BOND SC refuses interim stay on electoral bond scheme, seeks Centre, EC response in 2 weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday refused to grant interim stay on the 2018 Electoral Bonds Scheme, meant for funding political parties, ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

IMF cuts India growth forecast to 4.8 pc; flags stress in non-bank financial sector Davos: The IMF on Monday lowered India's economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent and listed the country's much lower-than-expected GDP numbers as the single biggest drag on its global growth forecast for two years. By Barun Jha

Xi orders resolute efforts to contain new virus as China reports 3rd death Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday ordered resolute efforts to curb the spread of a new coronavirus that has infected more than 220 people and resulted in the death of three persons in the country as an expert warned that the virus is contagious between people. By K J M Varma AAR

