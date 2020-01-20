Congress forms coordination committees in MP, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Puducherry

Congress party on Monday formed coordination committees for party-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and for the Union Territory of Puducherry. The coordination committees, approved by party chief Sonia Gandhi, have been set up for better coordination between the party and the government and are headed by the general secretary in-charge of the state.

The coordination committee in Madhya Pradesh is headed by Dipak Babaria and includes Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arun Yadav, Jitu Patwari and Meenakshi Natarajan. PL Punia heads the coordination committee in Chhattisgarh which includes Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel, PCC chief Mohan Markam and party leaders TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Shivkumar Dahariya, Satyanarayan Sharma, Dhanendra Sahu and Arvind Netam.

The coordination committee in Rajasthan is headed by Avinash Pandey and includes Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot and party leaders Hemaram Chaudhary, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Deepender Shekhawat, MS Malviya and Harish Choudhary. The coordination committee for Puducherry is headed by Mukul Wasnik. (ANI)

