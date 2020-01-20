Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress forms coordination committees in MP, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Puducherry

Congress party on Monday formed coordination committees for party-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and for the Union Territory of Puducherry.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 23:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 23:57 IST
Congress forms coordination committees in MP, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Puducherry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress party on Monday formed coordination committees for party-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and for the Union Territory of Puducherry. The coordination committees, approved by party chief Sonia Gandhi, have been set up for better coordination between the party and the government and are headed by the general secretary in-charge of the state.

The coordination committee in Madhya Pradesh is headed by Dipak Babaria and includes Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arun Yadav, Jitu Patwari and Meenakshi Natarajan. PL Punia heads the coordination committee in Chhattisgarh which includes Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel, PCC chief Mohan Markam and party leaders TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Shivkumar Dahariya, Satyanarayan Sharma, Dhanendra Sahu and Arvind Netam.

The coordination committee in Rajasthan is headed by Avinash Pandey and includes Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot and party leaders Hemaram Chaudhary, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Deepender Shekhawat, MS Malviya and Harish Choudhary. The coordination committee for Puducherry is headed by Mukul Wasnik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

How will Singtel be affected by Indian Supreme Court denial of telcos petition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Schoolchildren facing extreme hardships:Delhi Police urges Shaheen Bagh protesters to unblock road

The Delhi Police on Monday appealed to protesters at Shaheen Bagh to unblock the road after parents of schoolchildren expressed deep anxiety in view of forthcoming board examinations. Thousands of people, including women and children, are p...

Suicide bomber kills nine civilians in western Chad

Nine civilians died in western Chad after a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives in an area targeted in the past by jihadist group Boko Haram, the army and officials said on Monday. Chad is one of the countries struggling with the...

UPDATE 4-Huawei CFO Meng's lawyer says "double criminality" at centre of U.S. extradition case

A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou argued on Monday that double criminality was at the centre of a trial to decide whether Meng can be extradited to the United States, a case that has strained relations between Ottawa ...

UK-Africa Investment Summit signed deals over £6.5 billion, More urge on investors to boost biz

The President of Egypt, Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson inaugurated the UK-Africa Investment Summit on Monday, January 20, 2020 in London. The UK-Africa Investment Summit is witnessing the participation of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020